Hawaiian Airlines deepens cuts to nearly 40% systemwide

Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday night deepened its systemwide flight reductions to nearly 40% in April as COVID-19 cases spread in Hawaii, resulting in restrictions that put downward pressure on travel.

Key changes include:

>> The suspension of nonstop service between Honolulu and Papeete, Tahiti. The last HNL-PPT round-trip flight will operate Saturday, with service set to resume in May.

>> The reduction of daily service between Honolulu and Osaka’s Kansai Airport to six weekly nonstop flights, from April 6-28.

>> The reduction of nonstop flights between Honolulu and Fukuoka to thrice- weekly, from April 5-June 1.

>> The suspension of nonstop service between Kahului and Las Vegas for the month of April after the flight from Las Vegas to Kahului on March 31.

>> Eliminating a second daily nonstop flight between Honolulu and Seattle and San Francisco; daily service is still offered between the markets.

>> The suspension of a daily nonstop service between Kona and Lihue after March 31. The carrier will accommodate guests via Honolulu or Kahului, Maui.

