Visual Arts: Exhibits, galleries

Francis Oda … “Creation”: Acrylic paintings; many featuring volcanoes. Through March 27, Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 521-1812, louispohlgallery.com

“Art On The Avenue — Jarod Timmerman”: Abstract works and portraits by Timmerman. Through March 30, Saks Fifth Avenue, International Market Place. 226-4984, untitled1968@gmail.com

“Kat Reeder — 3D Pop”: Collection of the artist and illustrator’s colorful, beach- inspired work. Through March 31, Lauren Roth Art Boutique, 131 Hekili St., Suite 105, Kailua. 439-1993, katreeder.com

“Still Life”: Honolulu artist Mary Mitsuda’s series of postcard-sized paintings depict familiar inanimate objects in a contemplative approach. Through April 4, fishcake, 307c Kamani St. By appointment today through Sunday. 593-1231, fishcake.us

“Wood Fire” — Bowls, Cups and Bottles: Exhibit of ceramics by Clayton Amemiya. Through April 30, Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St.; gallery hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday. 521-1812, louispohlgallery.com