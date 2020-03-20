Driver arrested at Honolulu airport on weapons, drunk-driving violations

Honolulu police early this morning pulled over a 20-year-old, male driver for a traffic violation at Daniel K. International Airport and discovered the man allegedly smelled of alcohol and had a handgun and ammunition in his vehicle.
Officers pulled the man over at 12:15 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving, ammunition and weapons violations, excessive speeding and driving with a revoked driver’s license.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.