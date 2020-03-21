Dozens of Maui medical professionals urge state and county officials to order immediate Hawaii lockdown

Predicting as many as 3,000 cases of coronavirus in Hawaii by the end of the month, members of the Maui medical community today urged authorities to issue an immediate shelter-in-place order for the state.

In a letter signed by 42 mostly physicians, the medical professionals said Maui County is already experiencing a shortage of medical supplies and especially patient ventilators as soon as the disease spreads.

The letter predicts between 1,000 and 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Hawaii by March 31.

“We implore you to issue a shelter-in-place order effective immediately,” the statement said.

The letter — sent to state Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, his chief of staff, Tyson Miyake, and Gov. David Ige — goes on to say that members of Maui health care community on Maui feel their concerns have been disregarded since government officials ignored two open letters sent four days apart last week.

“It appears the officials elect to not interact with our professional community to seek our professional opinion or at least listen to our recommendations. But when it comes to severe municipal transmission and a potential surge of COVID-19 cases, you will ask us too work overtime without proper (personal protective equipment) and put our own lives and the lives of our beloved family members at risk. We urgently ask you to listen to us and implement immediate measures to address this crisis. Everything we do now will have an impact on the course of the disease and could help to save many lives.”