Keaau man arrested for Prince Kuhio Plaza burglary involving store closed for COVID-19

Hawaii island police have charged an 18-year-old Keaau man with burglary for two separate incidents at Hilo’s Prince Kuhio Plaza, one of which involved a store that was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday around 3 p.m. Hayden Bruce reportedly broke a store’s window and entered, but he fled after being confronted by store employees. The store was closed because of the pandemic.

While Hawaii Police Department officers were attending to the burglary complaint, the police department received another complaint involving three males who stole clothes from a Sears also at Prince Kuhio Plaza. They fled on foot, but police identified a vehicle they were using.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. They arrested the eight occupants in the vehicle, including Bruce, a 20-year-old and 21-year-old, and five juveniles.

Bruce’s charges are second-degree burglary, burglary of a building during an emergency period and third-degree theft. He along with two juveniles were identified in the theft at Sears. Bruce is in police custody in lieu of a $7,500 bail, and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday at Hilo District Court.

The other two adults were released pending investigation, and all but one of the juveniles were released to their guardians. The fifth was arrested on an outstanding juvenile arrest warrant and is in custody of juvenile probation.