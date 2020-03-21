Kona drive-thru clinic for coronavirus testing to be held Monday

A pop-up, drive-thru clinic will be operational at Old Kona Airport Park on Monday to provide testing for the COVID-19 illness.

The one-day clinic in Kona will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public, according to a news release today from Mayor Harry Kim’s office, but individuals who want to be tested will undergo an initial screening first to determine if they meet the criteria to get tested.

“To beat this, the key is to screen, screen, screen,” said Scott Miscovich, president and founder of Premier Medical Group Hawaii.

Hawaii’s first drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus was held today in Kakaako, Oahu, where over 1,000 people showed up to get tested. Only about a quarter of them passed the initial screening, and did so because their jobs put them at risk of being in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

It is not clear what the initial screening for the Kona clinic will be. Miscovich led the efforts for the Kakaako clinic.

Those who show up to the screening will be asked to show their ID and a health insurance card, although health insurance is not required.

Hawaii County’s COVID-19 Task Force, Premier Medical Group Hawaii and HOPE Services are leading the clinic.

While the Kakaako clinic’s focus was on those whose jobs put them at risk, the Kona clinic will be focused on rural communities.