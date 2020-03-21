Over 1K drivers pass through new drive-through coronavirus testing site in Kakaako

More than 100 vehicles lined up this afternoon with occupants waiting to reach a checkpoint in Kakaako, where health care providers were screening them to see if they qualified to receive a free coronavirus test.

About 1,000 vehicles passed through a checkpoint by 11:30 a.m. and another 1,000 were expected to drive through before the testing program ends at 2 p.m. today, said Dr. Scott Miscovich, who is leading the efforts.

The free testing program is geared toward Oahu residents whose jobs put them at risk of contracting coronavirus.

He said about 300 vehicles were in line at one point this morning with vehicles lining up from Kakaako Makai Gateway Park down Ilalo Street toward Diamond Head, then along Ala Moana Boulevard to South Street.

By 11:30 a.m., about 22 to 25 percent of the people in line, or about 200 people, were qualified to test because their jobs put them at risk of being in contact with someone who has the coronavirus and most importantly, they already have symptoms.

The wait time to be screened was estimated to be 90 minutes. Folks who actually are swabbed are required to self-quarantine for three to five days, or whenever their test results return.

“It’s outstanding right now,” Miscovich said. “The people of Hawaii have been kind and understanding and are all pulling together.”

He estimated his program will test some 400 people today.

The workers running the program, including including people covered in white protective gear at the swabbing site, are from Miscovich’s organization, Premier Medical Group Hawaii. Miscovich said he has donated the program costs, which are running in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, because of his concern for Hawaii.

“I believe in Hawaii,” he said. “I believe if we come together we’re going to beat this.”