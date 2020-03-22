Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issues stay at home, work from home order

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced a stay at home and work from home order for Maui County effective Wednesday.

The order will be in effect until April 30.

Victorino’s order came on the heels of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s similar order at a news conference this afternoon.

Victorino said critical services will still continue and everyone will still be able to get groceries and other essential products.

Essential businesses will still continue.

“I want to make this announcement now so that our residents and visitors, and especially our visitors have time to make accommodations and appropriate arrangements probably to return home,” he said. “The purpose of this order is to let our community know we are taking this issue very seriously, and we need your help to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.”