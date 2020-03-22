WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issues stay at home, work at home order

UPDATE, 3 p.m.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has issued a stay at home, work at home order for residents effective Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Watch the live press conference below.
Caldwell said residents are permitted to step out for essential activities such as:
>> Tasks essential to their health and safety
>> To obtain necessary services or supplies
>> To engage in outdoor activity in locations as permitted by law
>> To perform work providing essential products and services
>> To care for a family member or pet in another household.
—
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference this afternoon on the city’s efforts against the coronavirus.
Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hawaii — including another child — bringing the state cases to 56, the state Department of Health said today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.