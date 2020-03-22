WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell issues stay at home, work at home order

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

UPDATE, 3 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has issued a stay at home, work at home order for residents effective Monday at 4:30 p.m.



Caldwell said residents are permitted to step out for essential activities such as:

>> Tasks essential to their health and safety

>> To obtain necessary services or supplies

>> To engage in outdoor activity in locations as permitted by law

>> To perform work providing essential products and services

>> To care for a family member or pet in another household.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference this afternoon on the city’s efforts against the coronavirus.

Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hawaii — including another child — bringing the state cases to 56, the state Department of Health said today.