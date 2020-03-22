Sailboat runs aground near Halekulani in Waikiki

An approximately 35- to 40-foot-long sailboat has run aground on the beach fronting the Halekulani in Waikiki.
The U.S. Coast Guard and state Department of Land and Natural Resources are on the scene today to formulate a plan to remove the boat, which ran around on Saturday.
The Coast Guard also removed potential contaminants from the sailboat to prevent them from entering the ocean.
