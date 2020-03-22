Maui sports: Youth surf event postponed; Maui Prep seeking coach; Maui-to-Molokai race canceled; Kihei hoop camp set

Editor’s note: Due to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the information provided here may have changed. Please check staradvertiser.com and other websites for news, cancellations and other updates.

Youth surf event postponed

The 17th Annual Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem, set for April 18-19 at Hookipa Beach Park, has been postponed due to the coronavirus situation. The event usually attracts 400 surfers ranging in age from 4 to 17.

“We have every intention of running the event in 2020,” said organizer Ian Walsh, adding that a new date and registration information will be released at a later date.

Menehune Mayhem also recognizes surfers for outstanding sportsmanship and environmental awareness, and awards high school students who demonstrate academic excellence. All proceeds from the event go directly to the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation.

For more information, email menehunemayhem@gmail.com.

Maui-to-Molokai race canceled

The Maui Paddling Hui has canceled the MPH 2020 M2M (Maui to Molokai) canoe and surf-ski race that was scheduled for April 11.

Organizers said the race was called off due to closure of the start- and finish-line parks, as well as concern for Molokai’s seniors and ill residents with limited medical resources.

The race was to have included over 250 local, mainland and international paddlers.

Maui Prep seeking coach

Maui Preparatory Academy in Lahaina is seeking a boys head varsity basketball coach for the 2020-21 season.

After a successful first season in which Na Pueo finished second in Maui Interscholastic League Division II basketball, and with the opening of the new Bozich Center Gymnasium later this month, athletic director Keenan Reader said the school is committed to growing a strong program. A letter of interest and resume may be submitted via email to kreader@mauiprep.org.

The Bozich Center opening celebration, originally set for next Saturday, has been postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 12.

Kihei hoop camp set for June 1-5

The 11th annual BasketballMAUI camp will be held June 1-5 at the South Maui Gymnasium in Kihei. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Campers will get a free T-shirt, basketball and workbook, with chances to win prizes throughout the week.

The Christian faith-based camp is put on by the all-volunteer, nonprofit Vertical Sports Maui, which offers the camp to kids regardless of ability to pay.

For more information or to register, volunteer or donate, visit verticalsportsmaui.com.