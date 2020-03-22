Hawaii defensive back finds football future on hold for now during coronavirus crisis

During his college football career, Rojesterman Farris II was on a literal island while living on Oahu and a metaphorical one playing cornerback for the University of Hawaii.

For the past eight weeks, Farris has trained at Per4orm, a sports-performance center in Davie, Fla., but now he’s on a metaphorical island yet again — one of uncertainty as he awaits his football future.

“Unfortunately, with all that is going on,” Farris said, referencing the COVID-19 crisis, “everything is shut down. We’re in a halt right now.”

That has meant Farris has not been able to build off his impressive showing in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. Farris met with representatives from nearly every NFL team at the all-star game and accompanying workouts. Defensive backs coach Ricky Manning told NFL.com that Farris “has as an opportunity to make a 53-man (NFL roster).”

Farris also was set to be among the 15 former Rainbow Warriors participating in UH’s pro day on the UCLA campus. But that combine-like event, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed and is unlikely to be reset. Farris said he was supposed to depart for Los Angeles on Saturday.

To promote its clients, United Athletes Sports conducted a “pro day” for Farris and other prospects. With a former NFL scout in attendance to verify results, the players went through running, jumping, lifting and agility drills, as well as field workouts. The performances were recorded on video, with copies sent to NFL teams.

Farris, who is 6 feet and 195 pounds, has been told he projects at cornerback or nickel corner.

He said he has kept fit training at his family’s home in Florida. Each day Farris and his best friend, “Ace,” a pitbull mix, go on daily runs.

There is a possibility Farris could be selected in next month’s NFL Draft. Corey Batoon, who was UH’s defensive coordinator for two years through January, said Farris is deserving of an opportunity.

Batoon said Farris made the adjustment to the Warriors’ new defense in 2018 that required more versatile duties for the corners.

“I think some of the things we did really played into his strengths,” Batoon said. “He does a really good job at the line of scrimmage. He has tremendous long speed. He’s got good length. He’s got really long arms.”

Batoon said Farris improved his game further as a senior this past season.

“You saw the flourish as a lock-down guy,” Batoon said. “You never had to worry about him on that side. I thought he played really, really well his senior year. His junior year, too. … If somebody gets him into (an NFL) camp, they’re going to be very happy with what he brings to the table. That’s all he needs is a chance. He’s so gifted in terms of attributes you need to be successful at that level. If he gets an opportunity, he’ll do a great job with it.”

Farris said: “It’s in God’s plans. I know he has a plan for me.”