Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 106

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 106, up 11 from Wednesday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, seven have required hospitalization, Hawaii health officials said.

Today’s tally includes 77 Oahu residents, 14 Maui County residents, 5 on the Big Island, and 5 in Kauai County. Three cases are pending identification of the county of residence, according to health officials.

Of the 106 cases, a total of 15 are non-Hawaii residents: five on Oahu, four on Kauai, three each on Maui and the Big Island.

Health officials added a new category to the total today: Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, of which there were two.

On Wednesday, Hawaii health officials said there have been 4,658 COVID-19 tests completed, all but 379 from private laboratories.

Quoting the U.S. Surgeon General, Health Director Bruce Anderson said Wednesday, “treat the situation as though you were affected by COVID-19. Distance yourselves from your friends. Ultimately it’s going to be how we interact with each other.”

The New York Times reported today that the United States has surpassed all other countries, including Italy, Spain and China, for total number of cases of COVID-19.