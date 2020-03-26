Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The COVID-19 positive Hawaii cases chart on the bottom of Page A1 Wednesday was misleading and contained inaccurate information. The total number of cases for Monday and Tuesday was accurate, according to what the state Department of Health reported at midday Tuesday. However on Tuesday, the Health Department changed how it reported positive tests by county and residency. The 14 visitors counted on Tuesday were not all new cases as the chart implied; instead, those numbers had previously been reported as cases within the county in which the non-residents tested positive. Also, the number of cases did not go down on the Big Island and in Maui and Kauai counties on Tuesday as indicated in the chart. Those numbers were lower because the department removed the non-resident visitor cases from the county where they tested positive.