Bank of Hawaii donates face shields, masks, $100K

Bank of Hawaii announced today it will be donating more than 1,200 face shields and masks, as well as making a $100,000 contribution to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

More than 1,000 new N95 face masks and nearly 200 face shields will be donated to Hawaii Pacific Health and The Queen’s Health Systems to appropriately allocate and distribute among its medical staff.

“We are at a pivotal time in trying to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Bank of Hawaii Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho said. “The need for personal protective equipment for our health care professionals is great. Our medical first responders are on the front lines of this pandemic, and we are committed to doing what we can to help them do their jobs effectively and successfully.”

Hilton Raethel, president and CEO at Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said “anything that we can do to push out the peak of this pandemic and flatten the curve will lessen the impact to the people of Hawaii. This very generous gift will help us be better prepared for the impact of this pandemic and protect health care workers across the state and the patients they serve.”

Bank of Hawaii, the state’s second largest bank, said that for the health and well-being of its employees and customers that it recently installed plastic sneeze guards at its teller windows as an added layer of protection. The bank said it also is making sure that customers are lined up 6 feet apart in lines and waiting areas, and has increased cleanings and put out hand sanitizing solution for its branches.