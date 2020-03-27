Hawaiian Electric suspending service disconnections through mid-May, scaling back operations

Hawaiian Electric says the suspension of service disconnections for customers will be extended another month to May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The utility said any notices threatening to disconnect service before May 17 should be considered a scam.

In addition, Hawaiian Electric will postpone less urgent repairs and maintenance work, along with work that would require customer outages unless deemed critical for safety and reliability. The customer walk-in customer payment centers will now remain closed through at least the end of April.

“Although Hawaiian Electric employees are considered ‘essential workers,’ the company is trying to reduce the numbers in the field to protect the health and safety of employees and the public,” said Hawaiian Electric in a news release.

Crews and contractors will continue to perform essential work involving little interaction with the public, such as tree trimming and replacement of equipment. It will, however, be scaling back some activities, like the number of meter readers sent out across its five-island service territory.

None of the operational changes being made will interrupt electric service to customers, the utility emphasized.

Emergency work, including outage restoration and repairs, will continue, including the replacement of damaged poles.

Due to a reduction in the number of meter readers sent out, Hawaiian Electric said bills for residential and some small-to-medium-sized commercial customers will be estimated based on the previous month’s usage. Customers will be billed accordingly for their actual usage when meter reading resume.

Meter readers will, however, continue to read meters for large commercial customers.

Hawaiian Electric encourages customers who are having difficulty paying their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic to contact customer service representatives to arrange payment options and schedules.

Customers can start the process by filling a payment arrangement request form at hawaiianelectric.com/customerserviceoptions.

To make payment arrangements or to seek more information, customers can also call the following numbers: 548-7311 (Oahu); 871-9777 (Maui); 1-877-871-8461 (Molokai and Lanai); 969-6999 (Hilo); 329-3584 (Kona); or 885-4605 (Waimea).