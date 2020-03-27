Hawaii’s coronavirus cases climb to 120, up 14

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 120, up 14 from Thursday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, eight have required hospitalization, state health officials said. As of Thursday, six of the hospitalized patients had been released, officials said.

Today’s tally includes 86 Oahu residents, 16 Maui County residents, seven Big Island residents, and five Kauai County residents. Four cases are pending identification of the county of residence, according to health officials.

Of the 120 cases, a total of 16 are non-Hawaii residents: five on Oahu, four on Kauai, four on Maui and three on the Big Island.

Health officials also said today’s total includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Today’s tally includes nine new cases on Oahu, two new cases on the Big Island and in Maui County, and one more pending identification of county of residency.

On Thursday, department officials said roughly 5,000 people have been tested in Hawaii, mostly by private laboratories, and that abroad surveillance program in which negative flu samples are further tested for the virus had found no coronavirus cases.

Still, officials are preparing for a surge in demand for medical care due to the new coronavirus and are considering converting the Hawai‘i Convention Center and Neal S. Blaisdell Center into health care facilities.