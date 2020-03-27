More service changes coming to TheBus amid coronavirus crisis

City officials will be announcing upcoming changes to TheBus this afternoon in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

TheBus and TheHandi-Van continue to serve the community on Oahu, but officials on March 20 asked that riders limit their bus and van trips to essential travel only. Earlier this month, a new red line was also placed six feet behind the bus operator, and riders are asked to stand behind that line to ensure social distancing.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today, along with Wes Frysztacki, director of the Department of Transportation Services, Jon Nouchi, deputy director of the Department of Transportation Services, Roger Morton, president and general manager of Oahu Transit Services and Wayne Kaululaʻau, president of Teamsters Local 996, which represents bus drivers and other employees working for TheBus.

Prior to the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Hawaii earlier this month, officials had said they were wiping down high touchpoints in its fleet nightly, including grab rails, and requested that anyone feeling sick not take TheBus.

Since then, the number of confirmed cases ballooned from one on March 6 to 106 as of Thursday.

The press conference will be live-streamed on Caldwell’s Facebook page.