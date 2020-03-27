President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force are giving a daily briefing.
Top News
WATCH LIVE: Trump and coronavirus task force give daily briefing
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force are giving a daily briefing.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.