Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai; Oahu under flash flood watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu today has issued a flash flood warning for Kauai County, and a flash flood watch for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

At 7:31 a.m. today, the radar showed heavy rainfall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour falling across the north through the east of Kauai. The warning expires 9:30 a.m. today.

“Heavy rainfall also continues within a thunderstorm just southeast of Lihue. Bridges across the Hanalei and Wailua rivers remain closed either to high water or to debris dams,” according to the warning for Kauai County.

Meanwhile, forecasters said heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible on Oahu through tonight, so the watch will remain in effect until late tonight. The watch expires 6 a.m. Sunday.

“An upper low will approach from the northwest will bring unstable atmospheric conditions across the western end of the state,” the advisory said.

Conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening, the advisory said.

“Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately,” according to the advisory.