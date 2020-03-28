Honolulu police investigate after shooting damages vehicle in Kaimuki

Honolulu police have opened an investigation after someone shot the back of a vehicle two times in Kaimuki.
The owner of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man, reported to police that he was awakened by patrol officers investigating the shooting about 4:10 a.m. Thursday.
While checking his property, the man found two gun shot holes to the back of his vehicle, police said.
A surveillance camera captured the suspect vehicle during the shooting with unknown suspects, police said.
Police opened a first-degree reckless endangering investigation.
A video posted on social media with a time stamp that matches the time of the incident shows a person driving what appears to be a Kia Soul by a house reportedly near Liholiho Elementary School and shots being fired out of the front passenger window.
