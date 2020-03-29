Argument over diaper change leads to abuse charges for Kalihi man

A 27-year-old man has been charged with punching his wife in the arm in Kalihi during an argument over changing the baby’s diaper, police said.

The man was charged Saturday with abuse of a family or household member, and his bail was set at $5,000.

Police said the man got into an argument with his 29-year-old wife about 6:50 a.m. Friday and punched her in the arm.

Police arrested the man shortly afterwards on Linapuni Street without incident.