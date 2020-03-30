Ten more public schools to offer free keiki meals

Ten more public school locations will start distributing free grab-and-go meals for public school students over the next week.

Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meals are placed in containers for pick up outside the cafeteria by youth ages 18 and under.

The new schools and their first day of service are:

>> Central Oahu: Kaala and Kipapa elementary schools (today)

>> Maui District: Lokelani Intermediate School (Tuesday)

>> Leeward Oahu: August Ahrens, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach and Honowai elementary schools (Wednesday)

>> Windward Oahu: Hauula Elementary School (Wednesday)

>> Hawaii Island: Hilo Union Elementary School (April 6)

The full list of schools where the Department of Education is offering meals is available online. Nonprofit groups are also offering takeout meals for children at various other locations.