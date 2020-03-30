comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige announces 14-day quarantine for interisland travelers in April, except for essential workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige announces 14-day quarantine for interisland travelers in April, except for essential workers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:55 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige this afternoon announced a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for interisland travelers during April to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Hawaii.

The mandate excludes those deemed to be essential workers, the governor said.

“We must keep our guard up,” said Ige, who started a quarantine for arriving passengers on March 26. “It will continue to get worse before it gets better.”

Watch his live press conference below.

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 204, up 29 from Sunday.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ewa Beach man accused of killing girlfriend and their 6-month-old son makes initial court appearance
Next Story
Congress just spent $2 trillion on coronavirus relief and it’s eying more
Looking Back

Scroll Up