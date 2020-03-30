WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige announces 14-day quarantine for interisland travelers in April, except for essential workers

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige this afternoon announced a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for interisland travelers during April to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Hawaii.

The mandate excludes those deemed to be essential workers, the governor said.

“We must keep our guard up,” said Ige, who started a quarantine for arriving passengers on March 26. “It will continue to get worse before it gets better.”

Watch his live press conference below.

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 204, up 29 from Sunday.