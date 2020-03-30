Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 204, up 29

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 204, up 29 from Sunday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 12 have required hospitalizations, unchanged from Sunday, state health officials said today.

Today’s statewide total includes 139 cases on Oahu, 25 in Maui County, 15 on Hawaii island, and 12 in Kauai County, according to health officials. Of those county cases, a total of 19 were non-residents of Hawaii: six on Oahu, five in Kauai County, four each in Maui County and on the Big Island.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Eleven cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county.

In all, state officials today reported 16 new cases on Oahu, five in Maui County, three on Hawaii island, and no new cases in Kauai County.

Of today’s total of 204 statewide cases, 55 people are considered recovered, six more recoveries since Sunday, health officials said.

There have no reported deaths in Hawaii.