NCAA approves additional year of eligibility for spring sports athletes

The NCAA’s Division I Council today approved a measure that will provide spring-sport players an “additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility,” the NCAA announced today on its website.

The ruling was made in response to spring-sport seniors whose seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision means financial-aid rules will be adjusted to allow more players on scholarship to “account for incoming recruits and student-athletes in the final year of eligibility.”

For UH, it means that seniors Rado Parapunov, Colton Cowell and Patrick Gasman will be eligible to return to the second-ranked men’s volleyball team. The sport previously was limited to dividing the equivalent of 4.5 scholarships.

It also possibly extends the eligibility for four UH baseball players, including pitching ace Logan Pouelsen. Baseball had been limited to the value of 11.7 scholarships split among 27 players. The roster limit had been set at 35.

Beach volleyball has five seniors, and softball has two. Other spring sports include golf, tennis, water polo and track and field.

A UH meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon for the coaches to discuss the impact of the ruling.