Kauai police arrest visiting Florida man for violating 14-day quarantine order

Kauai police arrested a 62-year-old Tampa, Fla., man for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.
The manwas arrested around noon Tuesday in Hanalei, where he had stopped.
He had arrived on Kauai, and had checked into a boutique hotel, The ISO, in Kapaa.
Kauai police said he was in violation of the governor’s order that requires visitors to self-quarantine at their place of lodging if they arrive after March 26.
He was booked at the Kauai Police Department cellblock for a misdemeanor. He posted $100 bail and was released.
He is scheduled to appear in court May 7.
A preliminary report says that prior to his arrival in Hawaii, the man had stopped in Georgia, caught a flight to Washington, where he caught a direct flight to Lihue.
Unlike other counties, Kauai has a strict 9 p.m. curfew rule as well as checkpoints, where motorists may be stopped and asked if they are conducting essential activities.
Kauai has had seven criminal citations related to the COVID-19 curfew, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and a year in jail.
KPD has also issued six curfew violation citations and one for violating the stay-at-home order to conduct a nonessential cosmetic business that had remained in operation.
