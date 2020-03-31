Nevada issues travel advisory after coronavirus deaths nearly double in 3 days

RENO, Nev. >> Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a travel advisory Today urging self-quarantines for visitors and residents returning to Nevada as the state’s coronavirus death toll reached 26, nearly double what it was three days ago.

Statewide deaths — 23 in the Las Vegas area and three in Washoe County including Reno-Sparks — have quadrupled the past week. Cases have more than tripled from about 300 a week ago to more than 1,100.

Sisolak’s new advisory urges visitors and Nevadans returning from travel to self-quarantine for 14 days to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. With some exceptions, he said they should not visit public places or come into contact with anyone outside their household unit.

“Nevada has always been a welcoming place for travelers, but now is not the time for tourists to flock to public spaces,” Sisolak said. “We need everyone — Nevadans and travelers — to take preventive measures to help flatten the curve and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The advisory doesn’t apply to healthcare, public health, public safety, transportation and food supply essential employees, he said.

The eight new deaths confirmed from Monday to today are twice as many as the previous single-day increase, when four each were reported March 26 and March 28. Deaths attributed to the virus in Nevada totaled six statewide on March 25, and 14 on March 28.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.