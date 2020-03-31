Public’s help sought in finding driver who hit moped rider in Kalihi

Honolulu police hope the public can help locate the driver of a gray four-door sedan that hit a moped rider in Kalihi in February and fled the scene without rendering aid.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, a vehicle making a right turn onto Dillingham Boulevard from Kaaahi Street hit a moped rider, who was riding east on Dillingham just past Kaaahi Street, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the moped rider failed to stop and fled the scene, police said.

The moped rider was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a gray four-door sedan but could not identify the license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or email tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.