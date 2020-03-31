WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses coronavirus plan

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a press conference this afternoon to assess and advise the Senate regarding the state’s COVID-19 plans.

The agenda today includes:

>> Confirm the development of the state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess current state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess whether state departmental plans and procedures are properly and timely implemented to safeguard public health and safety; and

>> To communicate and disseminate information obtained therefrom.

The hearing includes testimony from the following:

>> 1 p.m. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander

>> 1:30 p.m. Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Administrator Dennis Ling of Business Development and Support Division

>> 2 p.m. U.S. Small Business Administration Hawaii District Office District Director Jane A. Sawyer

>> 2:30 p.m. Department of Human Resources Development Director Ryker Wada

