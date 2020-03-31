comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses coronavirus plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses coronavirus plan

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

——

The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a press conference this afternoon to assess and advise the Senate regarding the state’s COVID-19 plans.

The agenda today includes:

>> Confirm the development of the state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess current state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess whether state departmental plans and procedures are properly and timely implemented to safeguard public health and safety; and

>> To communicate and disseminate information obtained therefrom.

The hearing includes testimony from the following:

>> 1 p.m. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander

>> 1:30 p.m. Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Administrator Dennis Ling of Business Development and Support Division

>> 2 p.m. U.S. Small Business Administration Hawaii District Office District Director Jane A. Sawyer

>> 2:30 p.m. Department of Human Resources Development Director Ryker Wada

Watch the livestream video above.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii records first coronavirus death as confirmed cases rise 224
Next Story
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to discuss city’s response to coronavirus
Looking Back

Scroll Up