By Request: Egg cups, every way

No one expects our coronavirus problems to be over by Easter, but at least the April 12 holiday provides a little sense of normalcy, a chance to celebrate, even if it is just in our own homes.

For a lot of us, Easter equals eggs, so here’s a breakfast suggestion suited to the occasion.

Starbucks has made a mark lately with its Sous Vide Egg Bites, to the point where re-creating the souffle-like breakfast treats has become a popular DIY topic on online recipe sites. All the more so because it turns out you don’t need a sous-vide contraption to pull this off. In fact, it’s doable in the Everyman contraption, the Instant Pot.

It so happens that I have a sous-vide device as well as an Instant Pot, and on top of that I’m pretty handy with a stove, so I’ve made these tasty tidbits every which way, including a dairy-free version using dashi broth that’s like Japanese chawanmushi. I have a multipurpose formula that I’ve given a device-neutral name.

Egg cups are handy because you can make a lot at once but flavor them all differently, stash them away, then reheat a couple when needed for breakfast on the run.

EGG CUPS, YOUR WAY

By Betty Shimabukuro

1/2 cup precooked mix-ins (finely chopped vegetables, onions, potatoes, diced ham, crumbled bacon) or chunky salsa

Salt, pepper, shoyu or other seasonings, to taste

6 eggs

1/4 cup milk, cottage cheese, coconut milk or broth (chicken, vegetable, dashi, etc.)

1/4 cup shredded cheese (something bold like cheddar or Parmesan, see ingredient note)

Lightly grease 6 cups, jars or molds (see equipment note). Fill each with a heaping tablespoon of mix-ins (every cup can be different, if you like). Season.

Combine eggs, milk and cheese in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour evenly into cups. Stir to distribute mix-ins.

>> In a multicooker: Add 1 cup water to cooker. Place cups on trivet inside cooker. Pressure-cook 8 minutes, then quick-release.

>> In a sous-vide: Heat water to 172 degrees. Cover jars but don’t over-tighten. Cook 1 hour.

>> On stovetop: Place cups over simmering water in a covered pot, cook 6-8 minutes, until set.

>> INGREDIENT NOTES: If you’re not using cheese, keep in mind that eggs are bland, so pump up your other seasonings.

>> EQUIPMENT NOTES: For the sous vide, 4-ounce Mason jars with lids are best (they’re about $10 a dozen at discount stores). For the multicooker, look for silicone egg molds, sold online for $20 and under. Heat-proof bowls or cups may also be used to poach or pressure-cook.

Nutritional information unavailable.

