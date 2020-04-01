Airline passenger arrivals to Hawaii continue to decline during coronavirus lockdown

Passengers coming to Hawaii on trans-Pacific flights Tuesday remained low, continuing the dampening that began when the state implemented strict COVID-19 containment measures.

Gov. David Ige instituted a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all arriving trans-Pacific passengers on March 26. At midnight this morning, the quarantine was expanded to include interisland passengers. A count of interisland passengers is not yet available.

On Tuesday, the Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that trans-Pacific passengers had dropped to 906, including 161 visitors and 321 residents. The count also included 223 airline crew members, 87 transit passengers and 114 intended new residents for Oahu.

Since March 26, only 1,067 visitors have come into the state on trans-Pacific flights — that’s roughly 16% of the 6,709 who came over the last six days.

Normally, at this time of year, roughly 180,000 visitors would have come during the same period. In March 2019, average daily passenger counts were above 30,000.

In March 2019, HTA reported that there was an average of 253,498 visitors statewide on any given day. That same month, some 939,064 visitors visited the Hawaiian islands.