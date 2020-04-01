Tenants of Bishop Street office building notified of worker’s positive coronavirus test

A worker in the 25-story downtown office building Bishop Place has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Douglas Emmett Management to alert the other building tenants.

In a memo distributed today, the management company says it was notified of the positive test on Tuesday, and said the worker has not been in the building at 1132 Bishop St. since Friday.

“We have also been informed that as a precautionary measure, the individual’s co-workers have been told to isolate for two weeks and are also no longer working at Bishop Place,” according to the memo, which does not identify the office involved.

“Prior to receiving this report, we had increased our already stringent cleaning protocols to ensure all areas of Douglas Emmett properties are sanitized and disinfected regularly,” according to the memo from Emmett. “Upon receiving this report, we immediately called a professional cleaning service to again clean and disinfect all common areas in the building.”

The memo “strongly recommends and highly encourages” tenants to practice social distancing and to avoid congregating in common areas, as well as using other good hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing.

Tenants in the building include the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and the offices U.S. Rep. Ed Case, who represents urban Honolulu.

“My Capitol Hill and Honolulu staff and I have largely been on telework for two weeks,” Case said in a written statement this afternoon. “We’ve had one person in each location to maintain in-office operations and handle needs.”

“We are awaiting further specifics to determine whether those that have been here have been or will be at risk. Once we have that information, we’ll determine whether the best medical advice is that we should further modify my district office operations,” Case said in the statement.