Second Hawaii resident dies from coronavirus as total cases continue to climb, Gov. David Ige announces

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

Gov. David Ige announced the second coronavirus-related death in Hawaii this afternoon.

“Today, our community received the tragic news of the passing of a second Hawaii resident from the COVID-19 virus. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” Ige said in a news release announcing the death.

“As we come together with expressions of sympathy and support – we must also remember to help each other, to protect your health and the health of loved ones and your community. Let’s all do our part to get Hawaii through this challenging time.”

No details on the second death were immediately available.

The news of the second death came about an hour after the state Department of Health reported that state statewide total of COVID-19 cases has risen to 285.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 285, up 27 from Wednesday.

Most of the new Hawaii cases today are on Oahu.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 15 have required hospitalizations, state health officials said today, with no new hospitalizations reported today. Fourteen of the hospitalization cases are on Oahu and one is on Kauai.

There has been one death from the coronavirus in the state since the start of the outbreak, an Oahu “older” man who died Monday night.

Today’s statewide total includes 206 cases on Oahu, 27 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaii island, and 12 in Kauai County, according to health officials. In all, state officials today reported 24 new cases on Oahu, one on Maui, and no new cases on Hawaii island or Kauai County.

Twenty cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, which include two new cases reported today.

The statewide total for coronavirus cases also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

A total 72 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting three new recoveries today. By county those recoveries included: 52 Oahu cases, 11 Maui cases, six on the Big Island, and three on Kauai.