Washington state man arrested on Kauai for violating quarantine order

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:26 pm
    COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Kauai police arrested 50-year-old Devin Martin of Olympia, Wash., today for violating the state’s 14-day quarantine.

Kauai police arrested a 50-year-old Olympia, Wash., man for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

Police said the man arrived on Kauai today on Alaska Airlines from Washington.

He was contacted by airport security, who advised him of the quarantine.

He did not have prior reservations for lodging, and refused to find suitable lodging, police said.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority notified police and he was arrested.

The man was taken to the Wilcox Hospital, although he did not display signs or symptoms of illness and was cleared prior to his incarceration.

The man is being held at the police cellblock, and is expected to return Friday.

