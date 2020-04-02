Photo: So close and yet so far

SO CLOSE AND YET SO FAR: A security worker stood guard last week at a famed street lined with cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, closed as a safety precaution to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Tokyo’s cases are spiking, and the city’s governor is asking people to stay home and is hinting at a possible lockdown.
.
