VIDEO: Gov. David Ige provides update on coronavirus cases in Hawaii

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m.

Gov. David Ige said this afternoon he will activate four units of the Hawaii National Guard effective immediately. About 250 members will assist at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and help distribute personal protective equipment.

He is also requesting some state prison inmates to be transferred to the Federal Detention Center near the airport.

Chris Tatum, Hawaii Tourism Authority president, annoucned the Hotels For Heroes program to provide lodging to first responders and medical professionals. The program starts Monday and 33 hotels are involved.

Scheduled to join Ige are Dr. Bruce Anderson, Dept. of Health director, Chris Tatum, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority president, Hilton Raethel, President & CEO, Health Care Association of Hawaii president, Kenneth Hara, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director, and Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr., Joint Task Force Commander from the Hawaii National Guard.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported the third death from COVID-19 and said that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 319, up 34 from Thursday.