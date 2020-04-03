Hawaii records 3rd coronavirus death as cases climb to 319 statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported the third death from COVID-19 and said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 319, up 34 from Thursday.

The latest fatality was an elderly Oahu resident who had been hospitalized in critical condition on life support for several weeks after returning from Washington state, officils said.

“We offer our sincere condolence to his family and friends at this difficult time,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “His death, the third death in Hawaii, is a tragic reminder of the virulent and contagious nature of this virus. We all must all work together to stop the spread of this deadly disease. Stay healthy by staying home, and if you must go out, always keep a six foot distance from others.”

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 18 have required hospitalizations, state health officials said today, with three new hospitalizations reported today.

Most of the new Hawaii coronavirus cases today are on Oahu.

Today’s statewide total includes 319 cases on Oahu, 36 in Maui County, 20 on Hawaii island, and 13 in Kauai County, according to health officials. In all, state officials today reported 31 new cases on Oahu, nine in Maui County, two on Hawaii island and one in Kauai County.

Eleven cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county.

The statewide total for coronavirus cases also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

The Maui County cases include the first reported positive tests on Molokai and in Hana.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.