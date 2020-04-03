WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses coronavirus plan

——
The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a hearing today to assess and advise the Senate regarding the state’s COVID-19 plans.
The agenda today includes:
>> Confirm the development of the state departmental plans and procedures;
>> Review and assess current state departmental plans and procedures;
>> Review and assess whether state departmental plans and procedures are properly and timely implemented to safeguard public health and safety; and
>> To communicate and disseminate information obtained therefrom.
The hearing includes testimony from the following:
>> 11 a.m. Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Linda Chu Takayama,
>> 12:00 p.m. Department of Agriculture Chair Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser
>> 12:30 p.m. Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto
Watch the video above.
