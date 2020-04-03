Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami team up with Foodland to help Hawaii musicians

Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami are teaming up with Foodland to help fellow local musicians and others in the Hawaii music industry who are out of work because of COVID-19.

They announced Wednesday that the Henry Kapono Foundation, in partnership with the Kawakami family, will provide $50,000 in Foodland gift cards to local musicians, producers, engineers, dancers and other music professionals who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid from the “We Are Friends … COVID-19 Relief Fund” must be applied for and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, with need also considered, according to a news release Wednesday.

The application form and more information are at HenryKaponoFoundation.org.

Kapono also encourages public donations, saying “any amount is appreciated.”

“All of Hawaii’s music professionals are currently out of work,” he said. “They are in great need of our help right now.”