Kauai police arrest arriving Florida man for violating 14-day quarantine order | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai police arrest arriving Florida man for violating 14-day quarantine order

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:19 pm

A 31-year-old Boynton, Fla., man became the third person to be arrested for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

Kauai police arrested the man who arrived today on Kauai from Honolulu on a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

The man could not produce proof of lodging to Lihue Airport personnel when he arrived.

After he was advised he needed proof of accommodations, he refused.

The Florida man was allegedly belligerent toward airport personnel and police officers when he was arrested.

He appeared to be intoxicated and uncooperative, police said.

He is being held in the Kauai police cellblock.

Upon his release, he will be required to either quarantine in proper accommodations, leave the island or face arrest under the governor’s order.

