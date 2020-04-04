Maui County to extend COVID-19 call center hours

Maui County will extend the hours for its COVID-19 call center for those who have questions about the disease in the county or want to offer supplies or assistance.

Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the hours will be from 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Those hours will take effect Monday.

On April 10, Good Friday, the call center will be taking calls during the new weekend hours. It will be closed Easter Sunday.

The call center’s phone number is (808) 270-7855.