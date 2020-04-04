1 dead in H-2 accident, all southbound lanes closed between Ka Uka and Waianae exit

One person has died in a vehicle accident on the H-2 freeway that has closed all southbound lanes between Ka Uka Boulevard and the Waianae exit.

The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed that one person was dead on arrival; the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services described the person as a 66-year-old man.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the accident took place around 6:20 p.m.

All vehicles traveling southbound are being routed off the Ka Uka exit onto Kamehameha Highway.