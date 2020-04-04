Man, 46, dies following 4-vehicle collision in Kapolei

A 46-year-old man died Thursday after suffering serious injuries involving a multi-vehicle collision in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office today identified the deceased man as David Solomua of Waipahu.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, police said a 23-year-old Aiea man was traveling westbound on Franklin D. Roosevelt Ave., when his car collided with another vehicle, which then rear-ended a third vehicle that rear-ended a fourth vehicle. Police did not provide descriptions of the vehicles nor the drivers involved in the collision.

The second vehicle involved in the collision was carrying a 46-year-old male passenger who was taken to a hospital in serious condition and was pronounced dead later that evening.

Neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to contributing factors to the collision, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.