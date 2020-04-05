Hilo man faces enhanced charges after burglary during COVID-19 emergency

A 35-year-old Hilo man has been charged with enhanced penalties after police said he burglarized a Kurtistown home during Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation for the coronavirus outbreak.

Sampson Davidson was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period, first-degree criminal property damage, two counts of theft, and prohibited acts during an emergency management period. His bail was set at $162,000. He has an initial court appearance in Hilo on Monday.

Burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum charge Davidson faced without the emergency period was a class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Police said Davidson’s truck was seen in the carport of a home that was being renovated Wednesday. When approached, Davidson fled in his truck, but a family member of the victim was able to get a look at him and his license plate, police said.

Davidson was later identified as the suspect and was located about 9 a.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, police determined Davidson had burglarized the home and stolen property on more than one occasion, police said.

Police reminded the public that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses during the COVID-19 emergency. These offense include burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.