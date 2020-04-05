Keiki Kraft: Upcycled Spring Baskets

UPCYCLED SPRING BASKETS

Supplies and Tools:

>> Nori container, cleaned and dry

>> Washi tape, assorted

>> Printed scrapbook paper, assorted

>> Ribbons

>> Double-stick tape

>> 1/4-inch hole punch

>> Scissors

Directions:

1. Wrap clean nori container with washi tape as desired.

2. Using a 1/4-inch hole punch, make a hole on both sides, in the center just below the container lip.

3. Thread about 8 to 10 inches of ribbon through the holes. Start from the inside of the container and knot the ends of the ribbon to create the basket handle.

4. Or, wrap the container with printed scrapbook paper. Place a strip of double-stick tape about 1/4 inch below the paper edge. Tape the paper to the outside of the container.

5. Use the hole punch to make two holes at the top on each side.

6. Thread ribbon through the holes on both sides and tie bows.

7. Fill baskets with paper shreds and treats.