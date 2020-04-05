comscore Keiki Kraft: Upcycled Spring Baskets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Keiki Kraft: Upcycled Spring Baskets

  • By HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts
  • Today
  • COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS Step 1: Wrap clean nori container with washi tape as desired.

    COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS

    Step 1: Wrap clean nori container with washi tape as desired.

  • COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS Step 2: Using a 1/4-inch hole punch, make a hole on both sides, in the center just below the container lip.

    COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS

    Step 2: Using a 1/4-inch hole punch, make a hole on both sides, in the center just below the container lip.

  • COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS Step 3: Thread about 8 to 10 inches of ribbon through the holes. Start from the inside of the container and knot the ends of the ribbon to create the basket handle.

    COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS

    Step 3: Thread about 8 to 10 inches of ribbon through the holes. Start from the inside of the container and knot the ends of the ribbon to create the basket handle.

  • COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS Step 4: Or, wrap the container with printed scrapbook paper. Place a strip of double-stick tape about 1/4 inch below the paper edge. Tape the paper to the outside of the container

    COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS

    Step 4: Or, wrap the container with printed scrapbook paper. Place a strip of double-stick tape about 1/4 inch below the paper edge. Tape the paper to the outside of the container

  • COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS Step 5: Use the hole punch to make two holes at the top on each side.

    COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS

    Step 5: Use the hole punch to make two holes at the top on each side.

  • COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS Step 6: Thread ribbon through the holes on both sides and tie bows.

    COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS

    Step 6: Thread ribbon through the holes on both sides and tie bows.

  • COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS Step 7: Fill baskets with paper shreds and treats.

    COURTESY HOUSEMART BEN FRANKLIN CRAFTS

    Step 7: Fill baskets with paper shreds and treats.

UPCYCLED SPRING BASKETS

Supplies and Tools:

>> Nori container, cleaned and dry

>> Washi tape, assorted

>> Printed scrapbook paper, assorted

>> Ribbons

>> Double-stick tape

>> 1/4-inch hole punch

>> Scissors

Directions:

1. Wrap clean nori container with washi tape as desired.

2. Using a 1/4-inch hole punch, make a hole on both sides, in the center just below the container lip.

3. Thread about 8 to 10 inches of ribbon through the holes. Start from the inside of the container and knot the ends of the ribbon to create the basket handle.

4. Or, wrap the container with printed scrapbook paper. Place a strip of double-stick tape about 1/4 inch below the paper edge. Tape the paper to the outside of the container.

5. Use the hole punch to make two holes at the top on each side.

6. Thread ribbon through the holes on both sides and tie bows.

7. Fill baskets with paper shreds and treats.

For more craft ideas, visit benfranklinhawaii.com.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: McGarrett says aloha after solving last case in ‘Hawaii Five-0’ series finale
Looking Back

Scroll Up