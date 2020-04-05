Now Read This: ‘1919: The Year That Changed America,’ ‘Hide and Seek in Hawai’i’

“1919: The Year That Changed America”
By Martin W. Sandler
America was recovering from World War I and black soldiers returned to racism so violent that the summer of 1919 would become known as the Red Summer. The suffrage movement had a win when women gained the right to vote. Laborers took to the streets to protest working conditions; nationalistic fervor led to a communism scare; and prohibition went into effect. One hundred years later, these same social issues are more relevant than ever. The book won the 2019 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature. Ages 11-14
“Hide and Seek in Hawai’i: 20th Anniversary Edition Mutual Publishing”
By Jane Gillespie; photography by Roy Wong
A new edition of the local bestselling books, “Hide and Seek in Hawai’i.” Combines the best puzzles from the previous three volumes. Ages 4-7
