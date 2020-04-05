Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

REST STOPS REMAIN CLOSED ALONG HANA HIGHWAY

Public restrooms at Kaumahina and Puaakaa wayside parks on Hana Highway will remain closed until further notice while the famed road is restricted to local traffic only. Waianapanapa State Park in Hana and its restrooms also are closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks maintains the three sites, and public health officials have advised it would be risky to leave open restrooms in remote locations where it is not possible to sanitize them frequently, according to a news release.

Traffic on the two highways leading into Hana is being restricted to East Maui residents only.

“I know there are kupuna who want to use these restrooms when they must make the long trip into town, but they are the very people who should be avoiding contact with these public toilets,” said state Sen. J. Kalani English, who represents the isolated region, in the release. “We are sorry for this hardship, but the consequences of leaving them open would be much more severe.”

He also is discouraging residents from driving into town for grocery shopping and socializing. “Every time you go to town, you are risking the health of everyone in our community if you bring the virus back with you to East Maui.,” he said. “Please support our local businesses and keep your neighbors safe by getting the supplies you need in Hana. And if you do need to go to the other side of the island, go directly to your destination and don’t stop along the way.”

KEIKI INVITED TO ENTER LAHAINA STRONG CONTEST

Parents and keiki can help pass the time while schools are closed by participating in the Lahaina Strong Keiki Kafe contest on Facebook, which asks youngsters to explain in words or drawings, “What makes Lahaina strong?”

Entrants in three divisions — third to fifth grade, middle school and high school — may submit up to 100 words on the theme, while children in pre-K to second grade may submit drawings. There is also a category for most creative.

Entries must be submitted by April 30. The grand prize and most creative winners will receive a $100 Amazon gift certificate, with other prizes offered.

Send entries to wearelahaina@gmail.com or upload directly to facebook.com/lahainastrongekeikikafe.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DROP-BOX BILL PAYMENT

The county has installed a secure drop box at the front entrance of the Kalana o Maui Building in Wailuku to accept payments for refuse and water bills, real property taxes and other services — but checks only, no cash.

The drop box was installed to maintain social distancing and allow the public another way to pay county bills while government offices are closed due to the new coronavirus. If using a credit card, the county is waiving transaction fees for online payments until June 30.

CLINICS ADAPT TO PROVIDE PATIENT SERVICES

With Maui Memorial Medical Center and other major health care facilities on the island under stress while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, two urgent-care clinics are relying on telemedicine and other services to continue to provide care seven days a week.

Minit Medical Urgent Care in Kahului, Kihei and Lahaina is offering a mix of video visits, drive-up services and in-clinic service and also is using video visits and drive-up testing for patients who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus. Most major health plans are accepted, with discounts offered to self-pay Hawaii residents.

For more information, visit minitmed.com or call 667-6161.

While its North Kaanapali clinic is temporarily closed, Doctors on Call is using telemedicine to provide advice and diagnose or treat patients and call in prescriptions daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. via smartphone, tablet or computer.

“Many medical problems can easily be diagnosed and handled with a telemedicine appointment and without risking greater medical consequences,” said Dr. Jim Barahal, co-founder of Doctors on Call Maui and DOCNow Virtual Healthcare Centers, in a news release. “With the current environment of closing clinics and difficulties with emergency rooms and hospitals, we offer alternative care for patients without leaving their homes.”

UHA patients may call 699-5556; HMSA, Quest and self-pay patients should log onto hmsaonlinecare.com and choose one of the three providers, Kari Adams, David Adams or Norman Estin.

HMSA, HMAA and PSWA patients should call the office at 667-7676, and a physician will use FaceTime to call back. After-hour consultations are via FaceTime at 699-5556 until 9 p.m. Visit doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 667-7676.

Meanwhile, Akamai Recovery Maui’s Intensive Outpatient Program recently went virtual to continue serving people recovering from substance abuse and behavioral health issues. Sessions, assessments and medication-assisted treatment are being conducted using Zoom Healthcare’s videoconferencing platform.

“Our clients expressed relief that their services were not interrupted and that they did not have to worry about person-to-person contact risks associated with COVID-19,” according to an Akamai news release. For more information, visit akamai.healthcare.

COUNTY ADJUSTS COMMUTER BUS ROUTES

The county Department of Transportation on Wednesday suspended three Maui Bus commuter routes and adjusted schedules for others because of a significant drop in passengers due to stay/work-at-home edicts and business closures.

The following commuter routes are suspended until further notice:

>> Makawao-Kapalua. Upcountry riders can catch the bus from the U-Haul facility in Kahului.

>> Kihei-Kapalua. Kihei riders can catch the Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter No. 2 from Maalaea to West Maui.

>> Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter No. 3.

The following commuter routes were changed until further notice:

>> Haiku-Wailea Commuter will not provide service to and from Haiku or Paia. The first pickup point is at the U-Haul facility at the former Kmart location in Kahului.

>> Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter No. 2 will have minor time changes in the afternoon pickup from Kapalua. The bus also will service Maalaea riders on both the a.m. and p.m. runs. Kihei riders can catch the bus from Maalaea to West Maui.

To view the full adjusted commuter route schedule, check mauicounty.gov/608/Maui-Bus-Commuter-Service.

Maui Bus commuter fares are $2 per boarding; monthly passes are $45. For more information, call 270-7511.