City restricts parking in Lanikai to stop non-essential gatherings

Starting today through April 30, city officials say parking in Lanikai will be restricted in an effort to stem the continuing and growing numbers of non-essential gatherings along the popular, white-sand beach.

No parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Despite the closure of beach parks islandwide, city officials said beachgoers continue to congregate on Oahu’s beaches, and that police enforcement to disperse these gatherings is straining Honolulu Police Department resources.

Police Chief Susan Ballard said in a news release on Friday that HPD supported all measures to deter the the public from gathering on beaches during this critical time.

As of Thursday, she said officers had issued 3,127 warnings and 281 citations, mostly for being in parks and beaches.

“We need every single person to be responsible and to put public health first,” she said.

Honolulu Department of Transportation Services have placed temporary “sawhorse” type signs on Lanikai streets to warn drivers of the parking restriction.

City officials continue to ask everyone to remain at home, according to the stay-at-home/work-from-home order and only leave for essential travel. The city says essential travel includes going to work for essential employees, picking up groceries, or visiting your doctor.

“This is a critical time in our island’s fight against COVID-19,” said City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson in a news release. “This is not a time to gather for non-essential recreation on our beaches, which disregards the health of the community at large.”