Drive-thru testing to be held Tuesday on Molokai after coronavirus cases surface on the Friendly Isle

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Molokai at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center.

The island’s first coronavirus case was reported on Thursday and a second case was reported Saturday.

The testing will be conducted by Scott Miscovich and his organization Premier Medical Group Hawaii. The organization has conducted drive-thru testing on Oahu the last three weekends.

All traffic must enter Ailoa Street via Kamehameha V Highway, between Kaunakakai Baptist Church and Kaunakakai Elementary School.

For questions and information, contact Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino’s Molokai liaison Stacy Crivello at 808-868-6750.